Anwar’s statesmanship shines brightly in resolving regional conflicts and defending economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Within five days, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has achieved much more than what many leaders can only aspire to do in the field of international politics and global trade.

Today was pivotal for the domestic economy as the United States lowered tariffs on Malaysian exports to the country from 25 per cent to 19 per cent after what was surely tough negotiations.

A day earlier, he received a phone call from President Donald Trump confirming the latter’s attendance at the 47th ASEAN summit in October.

This is indeed a feather in the cap not only for Anwar but also for Malaysia as host for the ASEAN summit and related meetings with leaders of dialogue partners.

Trump’s presence in Kuala Lumpur will add more weight to the series of meetings among the world’s leaders, including other superpowers such as China.

But of course, what stands out globally was when he brokered a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand on Monday following border clashes between the two ASEAN members.

After 35 people were killed, there was imminent fear the conflict could degenerate into a full-fledged war if others did not intervene.

Fortunately, Anwar’s fortitude managed to sway the two neighbours to return to the path of peace, for there are no victors in a war, but only casualties.

This would have been be a sad state of affairs for ASEAN which was in the first place formed in 1967 to promote peace amid a volatile geopolitical environment.

Credit goes to Anwar who within five days managed to do the unthinkable for regional peace and security and keep Malaysia’s economy afloat after Washington had earlier announced debilitating tariffs of 25 per cent.

His clarification that his sole focus in the recent Thai-Cambodian conflict was on finding a peaceful resolution to ensure ASEAN’s continued stability and security was understating his magnanimity.

He also dismissed claims that there was external pressure from global powers, reaffirming that the major breakthrough came through direct regional diplomacy.

Which means a lot rested on the Prime Minister’s shoulders in delicately bringing the parties embroiled in the conflict to the negotiating table and carving out a ceasefire.

Previous Malaysian leaders can lay claim to having done many things but definitely not resolving a conflict between two nations embroiled in deadly clashes.

Kudos should also go to the team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Their diplomatic and regional political success in brokering peace between Cambodia and Thailand is something other regional economies would want to learn more about.

No less important is the tireless efforts of Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and his ministry’s negotiating team for their success in lowering tariffs.

Of course, the lower tariffs of 19 per cent as compared to 25 per cent would mean substantial savings for Malaysian exporters.

A further plus point for Malaysia is that semiconductors – a major export revenue earner for Malaysia and pharmaceuticals – are exempted from any tariffs.

Against such positive credentials, the protest march organised by mainly opposition politicians to bring down Anwar held in downturn KL last weekend was misplaced.

No doubt there are domestic issues such as high costs to resolve.

And within these few eventful days, Anwar unveiled the people-centric 13th Malaysia Plan, calling for value creation and upholding the people’s welfare in the next five years and beyond without any grand plans but practical and doable measures with a tight rein on finances.

Undoubtedly, based on his performance so far and especially the last few eventful days, Anwar can be counted upon to deliver for Malaysia while confronting unexpected obstacles.

As Prime Minister, Finance Minister and as chair of ASEAN, he has steered Malaysia on the right upward path despite the shocking tariffs announcement in April and the unexpected conflict in ASEAN between two neighbours.

The least we as the rakyat can do is to give him that space and support to do what is best for Malaysia. - Bernama