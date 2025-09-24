Anwar’s Timor-Leste visit hailed as recognition for Malaysia and its people

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described his two-day official visit to Timor-Leste as a significant recognition for Malaysia and its people.

Anwar stated that the visit, conducted in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair, upholds the tradition of engaging all member states ahead of next month’s 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s strong personal and governmental relationships with President José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao will enhance cooperation in defence, digital communications, and trade.

“Overall, my visit to Timor-Leste was very well received as recognition of the people and nation of Malaysia, including the honour of addressing Parliament and the warm welcome accorded by the President and Prime Minister,“ he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled Malaysia’s historical involvement prior to Timor-Leste’s independence, which included the deployment of defence and police personnel.

He highlighted the significant role of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, whose 2003 visit was seen by the Timorese as recognition of their struggle for freedom.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s ongoing policy of supporting Timor-Leste through training programmes and technical and vocational education.

He noted that Petronas has commenced exploration operations in Timor-Leste and will expand its commercial activities with government approval.

Batik Air’s new flight services have also been warmly welcomed, further strengthening connectivity between the two nations.

On ASEAN matters, Anwar confirmed that the chairmanship will transition to the Philippines next year while Malaysia remains focused on regional stability.

He mentioned that Thailand and Cambodia are being closely monitored, with both governments committed to dialogue despite unresolved border issues.

“Our concern, as far as Malaysia and ASEAN is concerned, is to ensure that there is no escalation of hostilities and violence,“ he said.

Anwar reported that progress has been made in Myanmar over the past year, with a substantial reduction in offensive actions and hostilities.

He stressed that any future elections in Myanmar must be inclusive and allow participation from all parties.

The Prime Minister underscored ASEAN’s energy transition agenda, particularly the development of the ASEAN power grid connecting multiple member states.

He emphasised that Timor-Leste must not be left behind as ASEAN works towards integrating mobile services across the region.

Regarding Gaza, Anwar strongly condemned Israel’s continued violence and attacks on humanitarian flotilla missions.

“We deeply regret the crimes continuously committed by Israel, and we have supported flotilla missions carrying humanitarian aid,“ he said.

Anwar stated that providing essential supplies to those suffering from hunger should never be blocked, a practice he attributed solely to Israel.

Earlier during the visit, Anwar and Gusmao witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding between the Central Bank of Timor-Leste and Malaysian financial institutions.

The Prime Minister also launched the International Convention Centre development project at Dili Port before receiving the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste.

Anwar delivered a presidential lecture on ASEAN and Timor-Leste’s regional role before departing for Kuala Lumpur with the Malaysian delegation. – Bernama