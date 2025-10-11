Anwar’s UTP dialogue strengthens university role in national development

SERI ISKANDAR: The ‘Anwar Meeting with Universiti Teknologi Petronas Students’ programme provided students with direct interaction opportunities with national leadership.

This event at the UTP Chancellery demonstrated confidence in the younger generation’s potential.

Students discussed future employment prospects and emerging technological challenges during the session.

The dialogue emphasised building a workforce that combines high skills with ethical values and innovation.

UTP president Mohamed Firous Asnan expressed honour in welcoming the Prime Minister to the campus.

He highlighted Anwar’s educational commitment spanning over four decades of public service.

“More than four decades ago, he served as Education Minister, championing curriculum reform, expanding access to education, and making education a cornerstone of national development,“ Mohamed Firous stated.

He recalled Anwar’s reputation as a youth icon and advocate for marginalised communities during the 1970s and 1980s.

Mohamed Firous noted Anwar’s growing confidence in universities’ strategic role during Malaysia’s current transformation period.

He mentioned government initiatives like the MADANI Economy and National Energy Transition Roadmap reinforcing universities as innovation centres.

Anwar delivered a public lecture titled ‘Universities as Strategic Assets: Planning Malaysia’s Future through Talent, Technology, and Transformation’.

The Prime Minister visited UTP’s Integrated Engineering Department offering an honours degree programme.

He received briefings on UTP’s active research programmes in nuclear fusion and smart materials.

These research areas demonstrate the university’s capacity to explore new scientific frontiers while building on its oil and gas foundation.

Anwar launched Malaysia’s largest single-roof solar panel system developed jointly by UTP and Gentari.

This solar PV system comprises over 13,000 modules covering 36,000 square metres.

With 7.4 megawatts maximum capacity, it supplies 25% of UTP’s electricity demand.

The system achieves approximately 11% savings on the university’s total electricity bill.

Perak Chief Minister Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad attended the event alongside higher education officials.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar were also present.

UTP was established by PETRONAS in 1997 to develop talent and empower research.

The university’s biodiversity-rich campus serves as a living laboratory for engineering innovation. – Bernama