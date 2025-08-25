Anwar says allocations based on needs not race under Malaysia Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that allocations for community groups should not become polemical issues under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He stated that all development initiatives are implemented fairly and equitably to benefit every segment of society.

“I am very unhappy with such polemics because they create the impression that Malays are comfortable... The same applies to the Indian or Chinese communities,” he said while tabling the MP13 motion at the Dewan Negara.

Anwar clarified that government assistance is distributed based on demonstrated needs rather than racial considerations.

“So don’t argue when one community appears to receive more benefits. Allocations are based on needs, not race,” he added.

He highlighted that Malays constitute the majority population and consequently represent the largest proportion of impoverished citizens requiring support.

The Prime Minister cited specific examples including the Rahmah Cash Contribution and Rahmah Basic Contribution programs with nearly 57% Malay recipients.

He noted that 7.57% of beneficiaries are Sabah Bumiputera while 6.23% are Sarawak Bumiputera.

Anwar revealed that the Indian community has received RM972 million through various assistance channels including STR and SARA programs.

He additionally mentioned RM2.5 billion allocated specifically for housing assistance to the Indian community.

The Finance Minister outlined nine key initiatives under MP13 focusing on social empowerment and addressing living costs.

These initiatives include equitable economic distribution, education recovery, and affordable housing provisions.

Other focus areas cover regional development, high-growth industry competitiveness, and artificial intelligence adoption.

Anwar stressed that government services must become more transparent, agile, and efficient under the plan.

He committed to continuous monitoring of MP13 implementation to ensure projects deliver tangible impacts.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the plan must function as an actionable framework rather than remaining a theoretical document. – Bernama