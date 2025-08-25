Russian swimmer missing during Bosphorus cross-continental race in Istanbul

A Russian participant has gone missing during the annual Bosphorus cross-continental swimming competition in Istanbul.

The Turkish Olympic Committee confirmed the disappearance of athlete Nikolai Svechnikov during Sunday’s event.

More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries participated in the 6.5-kilometre race between Asia and Europe.

Organisers temporarily closed the Bosphorus Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, for the competition.

Russia’s consulate general in Istanbul stated they are in contact with Turkish authorities regarding the situation.

Svechnikov’s relatives have been informed about his disappearance according to consular officials.

Swimmers had a two-hour time limit to complete the course with coast guard assistance for those failing to finish.

The race commenced at 10:04 am local time with the final participant entering the water at 10:54 am.

Initial checks indicated three missing swimmers before authorities narrowed it down to one individual.

Search and rescue operations began immediately after discovering Svechnikov’s disappearance.

Turkish coast guard, maritime police, and Istanbul governor’s office are all involved in the operation.

Organisers confirmed the entire race route has been thoroughly searched with no swimmers remaining in the area.

Istanbul prosecutors have launched an official investigation into the incident according to local media reports.

The competition started in Istanbul’s Asian side and finished at Kurucesme on the European shore. – AFP