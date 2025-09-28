Anwar says Malaysia must not close trade doors over political differences

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia should never close its doors to trade opportunities merely because of political or foreign policy disagreements with other nations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the nation’s heavy economic reliance on global interconnectivity during his address.

He noted that Malaysia continues to achieve sustainable growth despite current global economic uncertainties.

Anwar attributed this positive performance to the country’s political stability and strong investor confidence.

“The wisdom to balance moral positions with economic interests is key, and the ultimate measure,“ he stated.

“The ability to maintain this balance is what enables Malaysia, though relatively small, to speak with a firm voice on the international stage,“ he added in a post on his X account.

The Prime Minister identified several high-potential sectors for driving Malaysia’s future economy.

He specifically mentioned the electrical and electronics industry, semiconductors, digital technology, and renewable energy.

Anwar highlighted Melaka as one state consistently attracting significant international investor interest.

He acknowledged that Malaysia sometimes has disagreements with other countries like China, India, and ASEAN or European nations.

Anwar stressed that dialogue and finding common ground remain possible despite such differences.

He reiterated the importance of balancing these issues with the nation’s pressing economic needs.

“If we choose the path of conflict, are we ready to sacrifice the strength of our economy, for example, hundreds of billions in semiconductor exports to the United States or China?” he questioned.

“This then raises the question: Who are we actually punishing? Our own people or the intended parties?” he emphasised.

Anwar made these remarks after attending the Budget 2026 Engagement Session for Tourism and Manufacturing Industry Players in Banda Hilir, Melaka.

He confirmed that Budget 2026 preparation will align with the specific economic priorities of each state.

This approach ensures the budget is not determined solely at the ministerial level.

The goal is to achieve smooth and inclusive economic growth that addresses the people’s needs.

Anwar specifically mentioned the ongoing challenge of managing the cost of living for citizens.

He concluded by recognising that every state possesses its own unique economic strengths.

Melaka, for instance, focuses successfully on tourism and manufacturing sectors.

These sectors have made a significant contribution to the state’s impressive economic performance. – Bernama