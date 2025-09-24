Anwar says Timor-Leste can be ASEAN’s moral sounding board

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia expresses full confidence in Timor-Leste’s capacity to assume a proactive and meaningful role within ASEAN swiftly.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the soon-to-be youngest member has demonstrated a profound commitment to peacebuilding, dialogue, reconciliation, and democratic accountability.

He emphasised that these values are crucial as the regional bloc progresses towards its Vision 2045.

“ASEAN must transcend catering only to governments and elites and be truly people-centric,” Anwar said during his Presidential Lecture and Acceptance of the Conferment of the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste in Dili.

He suggested that if Timor-Leste maintains its principled domestic governance, it could effectively serve as ASEAN’s moral compass.

The Prime Minister believes the entire region will benefit from Timor-Leste’s unique experiences in overcoming struggle and hardship.

He noted these experiences could help mould ASEAN into a more inclusive, just, and people-centred community.

Anwar also highlighted Timor-Leste’s distinct position within the nine-member Lusophone community, which includes 35 associate observers, as a significant advantage for ASEAN.

This connection presents an opportunity for the bloc to substantially expand its ties with the Portuguese-speaking world.

Anwar further elaborated that Timor-Leste’s accession will aid ASEAN in strengthening links with the Global South.

He pointed out that the Portuguese-speaking community offers vast opportunities, with Timor-Leste having been part of it for over twenty years.

“It would be plainly advantageous for ASEAN to have a member that has long been part of the Lusophone community,“ he stated.

Malaysia additionally views Timor-Leste as a pivotal partner in enhancing ASEAN’s cooperation with Pacific island nations.

Anwar observed that initial collaborative steps have already been taken between ASEAN and the Pacific Island Forum.

He believes Timor-Leste’s involvement could further bridge ASEAN with the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“I look forward to Timor-Leste playing an active role in advancing this cooperation based on shared interests,” he concluded. – Bernama