Anwar slams Israeli seizure of Gaza Aid ship with Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the interception of humanitarian aid ships from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG) – which were carrying Malaysian volunteers – by Israeli forces in international waters around 10.50am Malaysian time today.

“I strongly condemn this provocative act and violation of international law.

“The act of detaining humanitarian ships bringing aid for the people of Gaza is inhumane and violates the basic principles of human rights and universal humanitarian dignity,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He demanded that all Malaysian activists and volunteers be released immediately, given proper protection, and not subjected to mistreatment while detained.

“The Madani government will do its utmost to safeguard the lives of all Malaysians involved in this humanitarian mission and will work with partner countries and international organisations to secure their release as soon as possible,” he added.

Earlier, Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) confirmed that nine vessels in the flotilla — including the Conscience and Umm Saad, which were carrying nine Malaysians — were intercepted by Israeli forces.

“Eight Malaysians were on board the Conscience and one was on the Umm Saad,” MyCARE said, adding that further details were still being verified.

A press conference will be held at noon today.

The Conscience, which departed from Porto Otranto, Italy, on Sept 30, is led by Mohd Alauddin.

It also includes doctors Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, as well as lecturers Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, MyCARE Board of Trustees member Norsham Abu Bakar, and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

Another Malaysian, Dr Maziah Muhammad, is aboard the Umm Saad, which left Catania, Sicily, on Sept 27 with seven other vessels en route to Gaza.

The flotilla is part of a humanitarian peace mission organised by the FFC in collaboration with TMTG to deliver aid and raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade.

In total, the mission involves about 150 participants from 25 countries, with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation.