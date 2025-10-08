Govt open to Sabah, S’wak economic autonomy, but implementation not simple – Hanifah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to consider the request for economic development autonomy put forward by Sabah and Sarawak, but its implementation will not be straightforward and must be examined in line with the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said any move towards implementing autonomy requires a formal expression of intent from the respective state governments, along with assurance of their capability to assume administrative, financial, human resource and governance responsibilities.

Hanifah Hajar said the matter had also been raised and discussed at the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63), chaired by the Prime Minister with the Sarawak Premier and Sabah Chief Minister previously.

“On the question of autonomy, the government understands the desire of Sabah and Sarawak to have greater authority in driving their own economic development, but its implementation is not as simple as it seems.

“Insya-Allah, once there is an agreement on the scope of autonomy, it will be announced,” she said during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) on the government’s stance regarding Sabah and Sarawak’s request for greater autonomy in economic development planning.

Replying to Anyi’s main question on strategic plans to ensure the implementation of basic infrastructure projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in rural areas to reduce the development gap, Hanifah Hajar said the plan will focus on three main pillars — raising the ceiling, lifting the floor, and strengthening governance.

She said 13MP will prioritise the expansion of rural roads, improved access to clean water, electricity, education and healthcare facilities, as well as digital connectivity, based on data, people’s needs and state priorities.

Additionally, monitoring systems such as ‘MyRMK’ and ‘MyProjek’ will be utilised to ensure transparent and systematic project implementation, she added.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) on ensuring that underdeveloped areas are not left behind, she said 13MP will emphasise four key strategies, including accelerating development in lagging regions and strengthening economic integration.

“Transparent monitoring mechanisms will also be implemented, including regular reporting and engagement sessions held in rural areas to directly hear the people’s views,” she said. - BERNAMA