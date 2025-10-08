Fadillah urges private sector to implement health CSR programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: The private sector has been urged to be more proactive in implementing corporate social responsibility programmes in the health sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said companies and individuals who are able should step forward to extend contributions to hospitals.

He described the contribution by 99 Speedmart to the Universiti Malaysia Medical Centre as very meaningful for those in need.

Fadillah expressed hope that such efforts would attract more companies and individuals with surplus income to contribute to hospitals and university medical centres.

He spoke to the media after witnessing the handing over of 2 million ringgit worth of 99 Speedmart contributions to the PPUMCare Fund.

Fadillah noted that such contributions can be channelled through corporate funds or deemed as part of zakat.

He explained that companies are eligible to apply for tax relief from the government because this contribution is recognised as part of CSR.

PPUMCare chairman Chew Yee Yean said UMMC treats over one million patients annually.

She revealed that an average of 3,500 patients visit daily with over 1,200 beds constantly occupied.

Approximately 30% of these patients belong to the B40 category according to Yee Yean.

The PPUMCare Fund had to assist 1,969 patients involving 7.6 million ringgit in 2024.

Total aid received was only 3.2 million ringgit creating a significant shortfall.

Yee Yean expressed hope to receive contributions from various parties to continue assisting needy patients.

She confirmed that assistance received would be channelled to patients in various clinics including surgery and paediatrics. – Bernama