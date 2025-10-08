Malaysia establishes cross-ministerial mechanism against weaponised AI threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has established a cross-ministerial and enforcement agencies mechanism to address the emerging threat of weaponised artificial intelligence.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said this coordinated approach involves the Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Communications, CyberSecurity Malaysia, National Cyber Security Agency, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and Royal Malaysia Police.

He explained that collaboration between these ministries is necessary to ensure clear directives and prompt action when AI-related issues arise.

This mechanism enables authorities to quickly detect problems and implement appropriate measures against weaponised AI threats.

Gobind provided this information in Parliament today while responding to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail about strategic measures to protect national cybersecurity.

The Bandar Tun Razak MP had specifically asked about protection from weaponised AI threats in fraud cases.

The Digital Minister also informed the House that the National AI Office is currently leading discussions to develop a comprehensive national AI security framework.

This framework will include establishing new AI technology standards, controls and regulations for enhanced security.

Gobind confirmed that an initial draft of the framework has already been prepared and will undergo engagement with relevant ministries and agencies.

The completed framework is expected to be presented to the Cabinet by mid-next year for approval and implementation.

He explained that the plan aims to balance security requirements with the need for continued digital innovation in Malaysia.

This balanced approach aligns with government efforts to build confidence among citizens and investors in the national digital agenda.

The framework will control weaponised AI risks without unnecessarily restricting the growth of digital technology innovation.

Gobind also noted that existing AI Governance and Ethics guidelines are being used as reference material for developing the security framework.

These guidelines are based on seven core principles including safety, transparency and human well-being.

The minister emphasised that this comprehensive approach addresses weaponised AI used for digital fraud, impersonation and large-scale cyber attacks. – Bernama