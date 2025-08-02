Anwar: Stability lets Malaysia mediate regional conflicts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s peace and political stability have positioned the country as a credible mediator in facilitating reconciliation efforts between two ASEAN countries recently affected by conflict, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the strength and stability of Malaysia’s government have earned the nation international recognition, leading to its selection as the coordinator for ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia.

“The country remains peaceful because we have a strong government. Therefore, we must be cautious of any efforts aimed at weakening it. If the country were to fall into disarray, with constant conflict and political demands, who would come to us?” he said.

Anwar made the remarks at the opening of the Mega 3D Carnival 2025 (MK3D 2025) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

Elaborating further, he said the Defence Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia are expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (August 4) to engage in negotiations and finalise matters related to maintaining peace along their shared borders. - Bernama

-- More to come