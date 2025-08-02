Selangor promotes water tariff awareness and proxy business ban

SEKINCHAN: The Selangor government has proposed that Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) hold regular briefing sessions with local authorities, traders, and community leaders to explain recent water tariff adjustments and promote public awareness of responsible water use.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said such sessions could be held several times a year and extended to schools and public campaigns, in collaboration with the Information Department, to foster long-term conservation habits.

He said water-related topics should also be embedded in environmental campaigns, as water wastage affects the sustainability of natural resources.

“This is not just a Selangor issue. SPAN (National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is implementing similar tariff adjustments across the country,” he said after receiving the Selangor-level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 convoy at Pantai Redang here today.

The Selangor government recently confirmed that domestic users consuming up to 20 cubic metres monthly will continue paying RM0.65 per cubic metre, with the minimum RM6.50 monthly charge unchanged. The rates had already been revised in February 2024.

However, higher water usage will be subject to new rates under a revised tariff structure that takes effect on Sept 1 for consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya — all of which are served by Air Selangor.

Meanwhile, Ng also urged the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to amend existing laws to stop foreigners from operating businesses through proxies by using the names of local spouses or associates to register licenses.

He said such practices allow foreign-run premises to appear legal during enforcement checks, and stronger legal provisions are needed to empower local councils to act against these disguised business arrangements.

Ng reaffirmed Selangor’s strict position: “We do not allow any foreign individuals to operate businesses in any form. Locals must come first in our economic sectors.”

On July 28, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming also stated that local councils are prohibited from issuing licenses to foreigners for hawking, retail, food outlets, or any other trade activities, in accordance with existing by-laws. - Bernama