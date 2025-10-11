Anwar stresses moral education and anti-bullying laws for students

IPOH: Excellence in education must go hand in hand with high morals, and life ethics, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that apart from enhancing one’s dignity through knowledge, education is also a platform to become a good citizen and a useful person to the country.

“That is why when I hear reports about the stories of children’s moral and discipline deficiencies, it is very worrying. The purpose of education is to shape people to become good citizens, then to become parents who have responsibilities to society and the country,“ he said.

He delivered the message before 1,500 students who are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates at a special session with him in the Excellent SPM Seminar: I am an Excellent MADANI Student programme at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Yuk Choy here today.

Also present was Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Meanwhile, Anwar once again reiterated his firmness on the need for students to avoid bullying practices in schools, forcing the government to enact anti-bullying laws.

“While schools are indeed organised to educate, maintain morals, improve faith and knowledge or personality, (but) having to enact anti-bullying laws means that a small portion of us may be forgetful, careless and need to be warned not (just) through advice but through laws,“ he said.

During the session, the Prime Minister also touched on the importance of mastering the Malay language in addition to mastering other languages ​​among students.

He said that as Malaysians, mastering the Malay language is a must without neglecting the importance of other languages, including English.

“Now there are tens of thousands of people entering international schools. We have to ensure that Malaysian children are required to (master) the Malay language, including in international schools, studying in Malaysia, children of the rich...who may not know the history of Malaysia,“ he said. - Bernama