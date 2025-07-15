Anwar: Stronger whistleblower protection, new Freedom of Information law by year-end

PUTRAJAYA: The government will table a revamped Whistleblower Protection Act and introduce a new Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by year-end, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said the whistleblower law will be strengthened by removing previous exclusions and establishing an independent Whistleblower Protection Committee to ensure proper oversight.

“We are committed to offering broader and more meaningful safeguards for those who report misconduct,” Anwar said at the Malaysia International Conference on Governance and Integrity 2025.

He also said the new FOI Act would provide the public genuine access to government decisions, reinforcing transparency and public accountability.

“This is a crucial step toward building trust and encouraging informed democratic participation,” he said.

“These reforms show our resolve to create strong, fair and transparent institutions that act with integrity for all Malaysians.”