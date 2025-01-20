Anwar to lead ASEAN’s global voice at WEF 2025

DAVOS: As the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to amplify the 10-member bloc’s collective voice on the global stage during his attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025 in Davos.

Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Datuk Nadzirah Osman said Anwar’s presence at WEF 2025, where he also serves as Finance Minister, holds significant potential to attract new trade and investment opportunities that align with Malaysia’s long-term economic goals.

She emphasised that the Prime Minister’s involvement would further enhance the country’s profile and leadership in line with ASEAN-Malaysia’s Chairmanship for 2025.

“The Prime Minister’s presence in Davos will highlight the priorities, initiatives, and challenges faced by ASEAN and the region, including shared issues such as climate change, renewable energy, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

“This opens opportunities for strategic cooperation between ASEAN and the international community, including investment and technology financing opportunities for the region,“ she said at a press conference ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to WEF 2025.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Davos late Monday night, following his visit to Brussels, Belgium.

This marks the final leg of his working tour, which also included stops in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and London (UK).

This will be Anwar’s first participation in WEF since assuming the role of Prime Minister.

He is accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo, and Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Nadzirah further noted that Anwar is expected to be in Davos from January 20 to 22, and will attend the WEF conference for two days.

Among the high-profile programmes Anwar will engage in is the ‘Country Strategy Dialogue’ with global business leaders, where he will outline Malaysia’s strategic priorities in trade and investment and explore opportunities to fortify the country’s economic resilience.

The Prime Minister will also lead a briefing session titled “Unlocking ASEAN’s Digital Future: Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Competitiveness,“ focusing on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and opportunities for digital economic transformation.

“Additionally, he will deliver the keynote address at the High-Level Public Session: ASEAN Plenary, titled ‘Even Stronger Together’, outlining the priorities of the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship for 2025 and ASEAN’s pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape,“ she added.

Anwar is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from select countries and corporations, including business leaders from AstraZeneca, DP World, Medtronic, Nestlé, and Google, as well as bilateral talks with the Prime Ministers of Libya and the Netherlands.

He will also receive a courtesy call from WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

Themed “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” the WEF Annual Meeting 2025, taking place from January 20 to 24, will focus on the role of emerging technologies in addressing global economic challenges.

Key discussions will centre on five main priorities: Industries in the Intelligent Age; Rebuilding Trust; Reimagining Growth; Investing in People; and Safeguarding the Planet.