GEORGE TOWN: Penang will today witness another important phase in the state’s transportation network with the groundbreaking of Penang Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The inauguration ceremony by Anwar will take place at Bandar Sri Pinang Project Site here, at 11 am, will also be attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The LRT project involves an alignment starting from Penang Silicon Island to Komtar and crossing to Penang Sentral, in Seberang Perai.

In March 2024, the federal government officially took over the Penang Mutiara Line LRT project from the state government and the decision was reached following the decision of the Cabinet which approved the development proposal for the project.

The government appointed MRT Corp, a company 100 per cent owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc), as the developer and asset owner with the project implementation being carried out through an open tender.

Earlier, Chow described the implementation of the Mutiara Line LRT project as an initial step in providing a more efficient mode of transport network for the residents of Penang, thus helping to reduce traffic congestion caused by the increase in the use of private vehicles.

In addition, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Jit Sin Private Secondary School in Bukit Mertajam before officiating a new block building of KPJ Penang Specialist Hospital at 2.45 pm this afternoon.

The Finance Minister will conclude his working visit to Penang by attending the Muhibbah MADANI Programme organised by Muhibbah Malaysia Foundation in the Seberang Perai Tengah City Council, Bukit Mertajam, near here.