Anwar urges finalisation of Malaysia-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the strategic importance of finalising the ongoing Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the United States.

He stated that the agreement would help guide policy and business planning for both countries.

Anwar made these remarks while receiving a courtesy call from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation.

The delegation was visiting for the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting and related gatherings in the capital.

“In this meeting, we exchanged views on the strategic relationship between our two countries and ASEAN, particularly from a trade perspective,” he wrote in a post on his official social media account.

Anwar added that as an open-trade nation, Malaysia continually fosters strong ties with all its trading partners.

He noted that these strong ties support sustainable domestic economic growth.

Greer attended the ASEAN-US Trade Ministers Negotiation Meeting yesterday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. – Bernama