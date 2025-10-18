Sarit Suwannarut held off the chasing pack to maintain his lead in the SJM Macao Open today, after a third-round four-under-par 66. He takes a two-shot lead, on 16-under, over Australian Brett Rankin into tomorrow’s final round – here at Macau Golf & Country Club.

Rankin carded a 64, while China’s Wenyi Ding is a stroke back after a 65, with his compatriot Wocheng Ye another shot behind following a 67. Sarit, chasing his third title on the Asian Tour but first since 2023, started the day with a three-shot lead and that was the gap at the turn.

Playing-partner Rankin caught him with a birdie on the 14th but cool-headed Sarit retaliated with birdies on 16 and 18, while the Australian dropped a shot on 17. Sarit only made one bogey, on the 10th, and admitted to feeling the pressure of being in contention for the first time in a while. “I would say some nerves got into me,“ said the powerfully built 27-year-old. “I am pretty excited to play good golf again. I mean, I wanted to really, really play good golf today. And I think I did it pretty well. Yes, think some nerves there.”

He last won on the Asian Tour at the Volvo China Open in 2023, the year after claiming the Indonesia Masters.

Rankin, who is playing his first full season on the Asian Tour having successful negotiated qualifying school at the end of last year, is enjoying one of the finest tournaments of his career outside of Australia. “It was a lot more complete than the first two days,“ he said of his round today. He has won once before on the PGA Tour of Australasia, at the NT PGA Championship in 2019.

Korean Sungjae Im (63), Ian Snyman (66) from South Africa, and Australian Jack Thompson (67) are next placed five behind the leader, on 11 under.

Hong Kong number one Taichi Kho returned a 67 and is seven under, while American John Catlin, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, who shot a 59 on this course last year, also fired a 67 and is five under, along with defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, in with a 69.