Ferrari chairman backs team boss Vasseur amid Horner speculation

FERRARI chairman John Elkann issued a statement of support for team boss Fred Vasseur to end speculation about his future.

Italian news media speculated Ferrari might offer former Red Bull boss Christian Horner a return to Formula One.

Elkann expressed full confidence in Vasseur and the work he is doing with all Ferrari colleagues in Austin.

He reaffirmed the importance of teamwork to maintain focus on giving their best on the track.

The statement came two days after Ferrari drivers faced questions about the speculation ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton described the speculation as distracting despite the team’s clear support for Vasseur.

Hamilton confirmed the entire team is working hard on the future together.

Charles Leclerc said too many people are speaking without facts which he finds annoying.

Leclerc emphasised the team must focus on their work which they are doing.

Ferrari remain without a win this year and Hamilton has yet to claim his first podium for the team.

The team last won the constructors’ title in 2008 and the drivers’ championship in 2007. – AFP