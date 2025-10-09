Anwar urges parties to seize Gaza peace opportunity amid ceasefire talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all relevant parties to seize the opportunity for comprehensive and enduring peace in Gaza.

Anwar noted that recent developments offer hope after months of unbearable suffering and devastation in the enclave.

He welcomed reports of progress in ceasefire negotiations for Gaza.

Anwar emphasised that every effort to end violence and protect innocent lives must be pursued with sincerity and urgency.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their pursuit of justice, dignity and statehood.

Media reports indicated that Hamas has agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

The Palestinian group expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts and those of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt. – Bernama