Anwar urges Thailand-Cambodia border issues be resolved via JBC talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged that unresolved issues from recent Thailand-Cambodia tensions be addressed through negotiations under the Joint Border Committee.

He stated that Malaysia believes dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual understanding among ASEAN partners represent the best approach to resolving any dispute.

Anwar shared these comments in a Facebook post today following his telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet yesterday.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to gain a clearer picture of the latest developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border,“ he said.

“I urged that any outstanding issues be brought to the negotiating table through the JBC,“ Anwar added.

The Prime Minister noted that Malaysia had already held further discussions with both leaders following the recent escalation of tensions.

Media reports indicated that Hun Manet alleged Thai troops prevented over 20 families from returning to their homes in the disputed border area.

Thai military spokesman Winthai Suvaree countered that Cambodian villagers were involved in acts of violence and illegal occupation of Thai territory.

Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a Malaysia-brokered ceasefire in July after clashes between the two countries claimed 33 lives. – Bernama