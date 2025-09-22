Anwar visits Timor-Leste to support ASEAN membership bid

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim begins his inaugural two-day official visit to Timor-Leste to strengthen bilateral ties and support the nation’s ASEAN membership bid.

This historic visit marks the first by a Malaysian Prime Minister in 22 years, highlighting Malaysia’s role in advancing Timor-Leste’s regional integration.

Anwar arrives at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport at 3 pm local time, where he will be received by President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

The Malaysian delegation includes Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, along with senior officials.

Malaysian Ambassador to Timor-Leste Datuk Amarjit Singh Sarjit Singh stated that Anwar’s programme begins with a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace.

The Prime Minister will then pay a courtesy call on President Ramos-Horta before attending an official state banquet at Lahane Palace.

On the second day, Anwar will deliver a keynote address at the National Parliament and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Gusmao at the Government Palace.

Both leaders will witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding and hold a joint press conference following their discussions.

Anwar will also meet with the Malaysian community and alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme during his visit.

He is scheduled to deliver a lecture in the Presidential Lecture series and officiate the site of the upcoming International Convention Centre in Dili.

Ambassador Amarjit described the visit as highly significant for reinforcing bilateral ties and demonstrating Malaysia’s commitment as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

Malaysia has consistently supported Timor-Leste since before its independence in 2002, symbolising ongoing backing for its ASEAN membership aspiration.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste reached 85 million ringgit in 2024, with approximately 250 Malaysian companies operating in the country.

These companies are primarily engaged in services, construction, and trade sectors, contributing to economic cooperation.

About 150 Malaysians, mainly professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, are registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Dili.

People-to-people ties have been strengthened through travel facilitation measures, including visa-free entry for Malaysians since August 16.

Timor-Leste formally applied to join ASEAN in 2011 and will be admitted as the 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Since gaining independence on May 20, 2002, Timor-Leste has focused on capacity building and economic development for regional integration.

The country of nearly 1.4 million people is developing its natural resources, tourism, coffee, and fisheries sectors to enhance economic resilience. – Bernama