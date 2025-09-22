Malaysia to fill 14,000 nurse vacancies with permanent appointments

IPOH: The permanent appointment of trained nurses is expected to fill approximately 14,000 vacancies across the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that discontinuing interim contract appointments for nurses from this year is a key ministry initiative to boost personnel at health facilities.

He revealed that as of last August, Malaysia had 83,158 nursing posts with 69,158 filled, leaving a deficit of around 14,000 positions.

“We have absorbed contract appointments on a permanent basis as well,” he told a press conference after officiating the Convocation Ceremony of the Ministry of Health Training Institute (ILKKM) Peninsular Malaysia Zone 2025.

A total of 586 graduates received their scrolls at the convocation session held today.

Dr Dzulkefly explained that this move also aims to address the shortfall in the nurse-to-population ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO recommends at least six nurses per 1,000 people, while Malaysia’s current ratio stands at 3.8 per 1,000.

He added that besides permanent appointments, the annual intake of trainee nurses has been increased from 1,000 to 3,000, representing a 200% rise with 25 million ringgit allocated for this purpose.

In his ceremony speech, Dr Dzulkefly projected that ILKKM will produce 18,000 additional nurses by 2030.

He also announced that a total of 6,316 health graduates were produced this year through 13 diploma or certificate programmes and one nursing diploma transition programme. – Bernama