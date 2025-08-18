Anwar warns against attempts to disrupt national unity in Malaysia

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned Malaysians against falling for attempts by certain groups to exploit sensitive issues and weaken national unity.

Speaking at the ‘Temu Anwar@Multimedia University (MMU)’ programme, he stressed that Malaysia operates under clear laws and must handle all matters responsibly.

Anwar cited the Jalur Gemilang controversy as an example, stating that the government would take action against anyone found guilty of misconduct.

“This is a nation of laws, with its own rules,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to political stability through the Ministry of National Unity.

He added that no country can remain secure if racial or religious hatred is allowed to spread unchecked. - Bernama