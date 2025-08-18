Army veterans begin warden roles at MRSM schools in pilot project

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight army veterans have officially started their duties as hostel wardens at two MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) in Besut, Terengganu, and Balik Pulau, Penang.

The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) director-general Maj Gen Datuk Semaon Marjuki confirmed the appointments as part of a MARA pilot initiative.

He stated that four men and four women were selected after passing required tests and interviews.

“The experience, knowledge and character gained by veterans during their service can help shape the character of students in these full boarding schools,” Semaon told Bernama.

MARA is treating this as a trial, with potential expansion if results prove positive.

Semaon highlighted the possibility of more veterans being appointed as wardens, similar to Perhilitan’s hiring of over 400 ex-servicemen as community rangers.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced the pilot project last month.

Separately, JHEV has held discussions with the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) on employing veterans.

Semaon noted that the proposal remains under review as further studies are needed. - Bernama