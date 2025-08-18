TVET Commission to streamline vocational education in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government believes the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Commission will create a more structured and industry-aligned education system.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the commission will eliminate overlaps and improve resource efficiency across ministries and institutions.

He referenced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s 13th Malaysia Plan speech, which emphasised strengthening the National TVET Policy 2030.

“The TVET Commission will regulate institutions, monitor strategy implementation, and ensure inter-ministerial coordination,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat session.

Responding to Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor), Ahmad Zahid acknowledged the need for better outreach to Chinese youth regarding TVET opportunities.

He commended Lee, a TVET graduate, for actively promoting vocational education among students.

“His efforts have successfully encouraged Chinese students to join TVET programmes,” Ahmad Zahid added.

On Felda land inheritance issues, he noted that the government started reviewing the Land Act (Group Settlement Areas) 1960 in September 2022.

Five key priorities were identified, including governance improvements and protecting land ownership rights.

The Felda Regulatory Division is committed to resolving housing concerns for second and third-generation settlers.

Ahmad Zahid will visit Felda Jengka on Sept 6 to address these matters further. - Bernama