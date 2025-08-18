Russia striking Azerbaijan's SOCAR oil facilities in Ukraine on purpose, Kyiv says

KYIV: Russian drones on Monday intentionally attacked an oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR in Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the second time in two weeks, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on X, said the “deliberate Russian strike...was an attack not only on us but also on our relations and energy security.”

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for “an appropriate diplomatic and legal response” by Baku to what he described as moves “against Azerbaijan’s interests”.

There was no immediate comment from SOCAR, which operates around 60 fuel stations across Ukraine, or Azerbaijani officials. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.

Ukraine’s energy minister told reporters in Kyiv it was “hard to assess the damage” and said rescue crews were still at work.

Monday's attack follows an August 8 Russian drone attack that damaged a SOCAR oil depot, two industry sources told Reuters. At least four people had been injured in that strike, they said.

Russian forces have frequently targeted Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities far behind the front line - REUTERS