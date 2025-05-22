SHAH ALAM: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has been urged to revoke the licenses of any transport company that fails to ensure the safety of its vehicles on public roads.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Mat Hassan said the call comes in response to a rise in cases where lorry and heavy vehicle operators fail to renew their motor vehicle licenses, running without valid insurance coverage, and neglecting mandatory inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

“Between 2022 and 2024, JPJ seized 2,696 lorries. As of April, 365 lorries were seized for various offences, including overloading and being unfit to be on the road.

“According to statistics from the Vehicle Inspection and Safety Audit Report (JISA), JPJ has recommended that APAD revoke 15 vehicle permits, suspend 513 operator licenses or vehicle permits, and issue warnings in 28 other cases,“ he told reporters at the Elmina Selatan Enforcement Station here today.

Muhammad Kifli said of the 3,061 lorries seized, 135 were impounded under Section 80 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), seven were forfeited under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), adding that investigations are underway for the remaining cases.

He said the department has also initiated 17 investigations into commercial vehicles, including lorries, involved in accidents caused by negligence or mechanical failures.

He said that of the total cases, one has resulted in sentencing, three are currently on trial, one is undergoing prosecution, 11 remain under investigation, and one is awaiting a chemical analysis report.

Muhammad Kifli said that starting this year, JPJ has opened investigation papers under Section 234 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for obstructing JPJ officers from carrying out their duties.

“...six investigation papers have been opened involving cases where lorry drivers fled and abandoned their vehicles in the middle of the road when approached for inspection, including incidents where drivers deliberately damaged their vehicles,“ he added.