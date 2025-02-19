SEPANG: Civil Defence Force (APM) Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed has proposed that the government consider forming a committee to coordinate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) wishing to carry out humanitarian aid missions abroad.

He said that the establishment of such a committee would help streamline NGO operations and ensure that contributions from Malaysians were used effectively, with no leakage.

“Currently, aid missions by NGOs in Malaysia are mostly unorganised and carried out on an ad-hoc basis, which highlights the need for a more coordinated and efficient approach.

“If this is coordinated effectively, we can ensure there will be no leakage because it will be managed by the government. This will also instil greater confidence in the public to contribute,” he said after sending off the Humanitarian Mission to Rebuild Syria by the Serantau Muslim Welfare Organisation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The aid mission is being carried out by Serantau Muslim, a member of the Civil Defence Auxiliary, to assist the Syrian people in rebuilding their lives after the conflict that devastated the country.

Led by Serantau Muslim Chairman Mohd Hakim Mohd Nor, the mission will distribute food aid, implement psychological support programmes, and discuss the development of the Malaysian wakaf (endowment) community in the country.