KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) has refuted claims that it issued warnings about extreme temperature predictions allegedly circulating via WhatsApp.

In a statement today, APM clarified that the viral message forecasting temperatures between 45 to 55 degrees Celsius is false.

“APM takes seriously the dissemination of such false information which may cause adverse effects, particularly public confusion and panic,” the statement read.

The agency advised the public against sharing unverified information.

It also urged the public to refer to official sources like the Malaysian Meteorological Department for accurate weather updates.