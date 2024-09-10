APM identifies 124 flood hotspot areas in Penang

BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has identified and consistently monitors 124 flood hotspot locations in Penang.

Penang APM assistant director (Operations) Major Kamal Jakariah (rpt: Jakariah) said the locations are being consistently monitored now that the state is in the monsoon transition phase.

He said the Seberang Perai Tengah district recorded the most hotspots, involving 44 locations, followed by Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) with 37 locations and 15 locations each in Seberang Perai Selatan and Barat Day, while 13 locations are in Timur Laut.

“APM Penang has made preparations to face the Northeast Monsoon,” he told reporters after the Penang APM’s training in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season, at the SPU APM office in Bagan Jermal, here today.

Kamal said the Penang APM is equipped with 11 rescue vehicles, 67 boats of various types, seven trucks, six four-wheel drive vehicles and 14 ambulances.

“The Penang APM also closely monitors information regarding the weather forecast and the water level in the rivers,“ he said.

He said the Penang APM has also trained 570 residents from seven villages on how to deal with floods in their respective areas.

The training focused on basic actions to take during disasters, emergencies, and evacuations, and it is part of an ongoing exercise, he added.