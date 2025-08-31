APM lifeguards rescue man from near-drowning at Penang’s Miami Beach

GEORGE TOWN: Civil Defence Force lifeguards rescued a man from near-drowning at Miami Beach here this afternoon.

The 36-year-old victim experienced difficulties and became unable to swim while in the water at 4.15 pm.

Penang APM lifeguards immediately responded to the incident and successfully pulled the man to shore.

The victim was on holiday with his family from Selangor when the incident occurred.

His condition remained stable though he appeared weak and complained of back pain after reportedly hitting rocks in the water.

Lifeguards provided initial medical assistance before transporting him to Penang Hospital for further treatment.

The quick response prevented a potential tragedy during the family’s beach outing. – Bernama