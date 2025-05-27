KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) concluded its 67th Governing Body Meeting (GBM) in Jakarta on a high note, setting the course for the organisation’s future through key leadership changes and strategic discussions.

The annual meeting, hosted by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia from May 20 to 22, brought together over 50 delegates from member countries to chart the APO’s direction amid shifting global productivity trends.

The 67th GBM saw numerous important leadership transitions. APO Director for India Amardeep Singh Bhatia was elected Chair for 2025–26, taking over from APO Director for Fiji Jone Maritino Nemani, while APO Director for Indonesia Agung Nur Rohmad and APO Director for the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Mohammad Saleh Owlia were also appointed as First and Second Vice Chairs, respectively.

According to a statement, the Governing Body also re-elected Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata of Indonesia for a second term as Secretary-General from September 2025 to 2028, reflecting strong support for his leadership.

Opening the session, Chair Bhatia underscored India’s dedication to the APO’s vision of inclusive and sustainable productivity and highlighted the progress made on developing the Green Productivity (GP) 2.0 ecosystem. His remarks emphasised India’s role in strengthening institutional efficiency and innovation-driven collaboration across the region.

The meeting was inaugurated by Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower, Professor Yassierli, who stressed the need for collective action in response to economic uncertainty, technological change, and sustainability challenges. He praised the APO’s role in fostering solidarity through shared solutions and region-specific initiatives like GP.

Delegates deliberated on several key priorities, including the post-2025 vision framework, reforms to the membership contribution formula, and strengthening of the APO Secretariat’s digital systems. The meeting also reviewed governance improvements based on third-party assessments, reaffirming the APO’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Milestones announced included the accreditation of the Development Academy of the Philippines to operate the Productivity Specialist certification scheme and the expansion of Indonesia’s national certification body. These developments mark progress in building a regional workforce aligned with productivity standards.

The GBM also welcomed observers from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signalling the APO’s growing engagement with international and nonmember stakeholders.

The session concluded with a celebratory announcement from Chair Bhatia confirming that India will host the 68th Governing Body Meeting in 2026, continuing its leadership in regional productivity advancement.