App poses lifeline and gamble for young entrepreneurs

PETALING JAYA: For young entrepreneurs like Muhammad Rizqan,25, TikTok is both a lifeline and a gamble – a platform that promises fast money but demands constant time, content and risk-taking.

What began as a lockdown pastime has turned into a sideline through TikTok’s affiliate programme, in which users earn commissions from product sales.

His account, @iturizlah, averages 300 to 500 views per post, with income tied directly to clicks on TikTok Shop.

“I only began taking it seriously in 2023. The campaigns promise you can earn thousands if you go full time. But in reality, it’s slow and tough, especially without a marketing background.

“To get more sales, you often have to spend money boosting content on TikTok Shop. It takes a lot of time, which is why only some can do it full time,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he said he would continue creating content even if TikTok’s rules tightened or reach declined.

“You can’t just depend on TikTok. Shopee, YouTube and Facebook also allow affiliate links. If TikTok becomes harder, I’ll switch to other platforms. Many people already have,” he said.

For 26-year-old illustrator Nazeerah Zaini, TikTok offered something else: visibility. Her account, @artnosorous, showcases her digital artwork and custom designs.

“I chose TikTok because its algorithm helps new creators get exposure even if they don’t have many followers.

“The short video format also makes it easier to show the creative process and final results in an engaging way,” she said.

But reach does not always translate into sales.

“It’s mixed. People enjoy art content, but converting that into paying customers requires consistent storytelling and closer engagement with followers.”

For Nurin Afiqah Zainol, 21, who manages @yinyonshop, TikTok’s promise of overnight success was the main draw.

With more than 3,000 followers and one post hitting nearly 900,000 views, she said the platform’s organic reach is unmatched.

“If you make a creative video, the potential to get on the ‘For You Page’ is huge, even for a new account,” she said.

But she admitted she worries about what would happen if that reach dropped.

The experiences of these creators underscore a gap between expert advice and everyday practice. For them, TikTok is not just a marketing tool but an entry point into entrepreneurship, one that could either build careers or collapse without warning.