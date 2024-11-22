Appellate court reduces fine on company for air pollution offences

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today reduced the fine imposed on a company for air pollution offences in Pasir Gudang, Johor, in 2019, from RM640,000 to RM480,000.

A three-judge panel, comprising Justices Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya, Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, allowed P Tech Resources Sdn Bhd’s appeal to lower the fine from RM80,000 per charge to RM60,000 per charge.

The company faced eight amended charges related to administrative offences under the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014.

The company’s lawyer, G. Subramaniam Nair, confirmed the court’s decision to Bernama.

He stated that the court had been informed of a representation submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which was accepted.

Deputy public prosecutor Tengku Sharizam Tuan Lah, appearing for the prosecution, confirmed to the court that the representation had been accepted.

Subramaniam, who was assisted by S. Devika, said that as his client had already paid the original fine of RM640,000, the court ordered the balance to be refunded.

In November last year, the Johor Bahru Sessions Court imposed a fine of RM320,000 on P Tech Resources after the company, through its representative, pleaded guilty to eight amended charges.

In June this year, the Johor Bahru High Court increased the fine to RM80,000 per charge following an appeal by the prosecution.

The company’s eight administrative offences included failing to conduct periodic monitoring, ensuring that the air pollution control system was supervised by a competent party, and not equipping the premises with the necessary equipment to monitor the performance of the air pollution control system.