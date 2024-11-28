Application for voluntary rehabilitation programme for GISBH members reopens

PUTRAJAYA: The government today announced the reopening of registration for the voluntary rehabilitation programme for members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) until further notice.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin said the decision was made after the government concluded that GISBH members required guidance in terms of faith and livelihood, following enforcement action against the organisation.

“Therefore, to provide an opportunity for more members to join the programme, the government has decided to reopen and continue online registration until a date to be determined.

“Online registration can be done, and all participants will be contacted in advance for logistical coordination,” he said in a statement today.

Online registration can be done via the link https://form.jotform.com/242760538389468.

Those interested can contact the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) call centre at 03-88707294 / 7295 / 7296 or MKN at 03-88880733 for assistance with online registration.

In addition, registration can also be done at State Islamic Religious Departments and District Police Headquarters.

Previously, the government offered the voluntary rehabilitation program to GISBH members still at large in the country, aiming to guide them back to the true teachings of Islam.

MKN deputy director-general, Datuk Baharuddin Ahmad had said that registration for the three-month program was open from Oct 14 to Nov 14, and welcomed the participation of members of the organisation, regardless of age or gender.

On Nov 14, the National Council for Islamic Affairs (MKI) declared that the teachings, beliefs, and understanding of GISBH were deviant and strayed from the teachings of Islam.