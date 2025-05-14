PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentive (CEMI), administered by MyCreative Ventures, will officially open tomorrow and run until July 10, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Fahmi said the incentive is designed to accelerate the growth and development of Malaysia’s creative industry while positioning the country as a destination for high-quality, international-standard events.

“This initiative has the potential to generate job opportunities, increase tourist arrivals, and bring about a significant economic impact for the nation,” he said.

Fahmi said CEMI provides financial incentives to eligible event organisers who meet a set of predefined criteria.

“The criteria include the scale of the event, expected economic and tourism impact, local content involvement, and compliance with programme guidelines,” he said.

More information, including detailed application guidelines and eligibility requirements, will be available on the official CEMI webpage at www.mycreativeventures.com.my/CEMI, accessible from midnight tonight.