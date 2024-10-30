Applications for Russian Scholarship programme now open for eligible Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Russian Government Scholarship programme for the 2025/2026 intake is now open for applications from all eligible Malaysians until Jan 15, 2025.

According to the Russian Centre for Science and Culture (Russian House) in Kuala Lumpur, the Russian government is offering 20 full scholarships for successful Malaysian candidates to pursue their tertiary education in Russia.

“Our mission is to promote cultural and educational ties between Russia and Malaysia through various programmes, events, and initiatives. One of our key activities is offering Malaysian students the opportunity to pursue higher education in Russia under the Russian Government Scholarship programme.

“This programme allows Malaysian students to receive a government-sponsored education in Russia, providing them with a valuable academic and cultural experience,” it said in a statement.

The scholarship is open to all Malaysian citizens who have graduated from secondary or vocational schools and colleges. Eligible candidates can apply for scholarships to study a Bachelor’s degree programme or pursue Secondary Vocational Education.

Programmes for Master’s and PhD degrees, residency studies, and other additional programmes are also available, with no age limit applied on candidates.

Over 400 universities across 80 Russian regions offer up to 17,000 educational programmes in various fields of study.

It added that the full tuition fee Scholarship may cover Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Residency studies, as well as Secondary Vocational Education and short additional programmes.

For candidates needing to improve their Russian language skills, the scholarship will cover a Russian Language Preparatory Course prior to the main study course – usually at the same university or city – as most programmes are taught in Russian.

Candidates can apply for both courses and the scholarship directly on the website https://education-in-russia.com/.

Selection of candidates including assessment of applications and interviews will be conducted by the Russian House in Kuala Lumpur.

Interested applicants can contact the Russian House in Kuala Lumpur at tel: +60 12 480 41 00 or e-mail: malaysia@rs.gov.ru for more information.