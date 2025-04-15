Applications for UP_TVET Perdana July 2025 intake now open

PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the UP_TVET Perdana July 2025 intake for full-time courses were open yesterday and will end on June 15, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Applications can be submitted via the website https://mohon.tvet.gov.my.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) chairman, in a statement today called on all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates and individuals interested in building a career in the skills field to seize this opportunity by applying for the courses offered.

“TVET today is no more an alternate choice, but rather the main path to a strong, competitively paid, and high-potential career in various strategic sectors such as automation, green technology as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

“For those needing flexibility, I also encourage them to explore the UP_TVET Flexi route, which is a modular system that allows learning according to an individual’s timetable and needs, and this has been opened since January 2025,” he also said.

UP_TVET is a centralised application system (single window) developed as an initiative of the MADANI government to consolidate access to various public and private TVET institutions nationwide.

The system was created not only to facilitate the application process, but also to ensure that the programmes offered are truly relevant and in line with the current and future needs of the industry.