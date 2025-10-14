Applications open for January 2026 intake at public TVET institutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for enrolment into public Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions for the January 2026 academic session are now being accepted.

The National TVET Council secretariat announced that the application period will remain open until November 16.

Prospective students can submit their applications through the UP_TVET Perdana system at the official website https://mohon.tvet.gov.my/main/perdana.

A total of 94 public TVET institutions under three key ministries are participating in this intake.

These institutions are offering 460 different courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.

Notable participating institutions include Universiti Kuala Lumpur and the German-Malaysian Institute.

Other institutions involved are MARA Skills Institutes and the Japan-Malaysia Technical Institute.

The application opportunity is extended to school leavers, youth and any individuals seeking to build careers through TVET education.

Eligible candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for the wide range of courses available.

For the previous July 2025 session, the UP_TVET Perdana system received an overwhelming 182,162 applications from 42,365 individual applicants.

From that pool, a total of 23,038 successful candidates were offered places to pursue full-time studies.

Any enquiries regarding the application process can be directed to the provided email address up_tvet@mohr.gov.my.

Applicants can also contact the helpline numbers 019-2318243, 019-2318264 or 019-2318291 for further assistance. – Bernama