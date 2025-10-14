Parents demand school safety action after student stabbing death

PETALING JAYA: Parents are demanding serious follow-up action from school authorities following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student at a secondary school here.

The incident has raised deep concerns among parents about their children’s safety levels in educational institutions.

Johari Hashim, 58, who has twin sons in Form Two at the affected school, described the incident as extremely shocking.

The self-employed father said crimes involving weapons among students were something he had never imagined possible.

“I am very shocked by this incident,“ he told Bernama.

“In my time, the worst we did was fight and punch each other; we never thought of stabbing or using weapons.”

Johari, who lives in Damansara Perdana, hopes school authorities will implement more serious safety measures for students.

Another parent, who declined to be named, also urged the school to take action to prevent similar incidents.

The parent discovered the incident when arriving to deliver food and saw students being evacuated from the school.

“My daughter is also worried after this incident,“ the parent added.

A Form One student claimed the suspect entered her classroom immediately after the stabbing while carrying a blood-stained weapon.

According to the anonymous student, the transition class student briefly entered her class but didn’t threaten anyone before leaving.

“I felt nervous and scared when the male student entered our class holding that weapon,“ she said.

The victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the female washroom area at 9.30am.

Police recovered two sharp weapons believed to have been used in the incident. – Bernama