KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Military College (MTD) graduates are reminded to always practice noble values ​​and show concern for social issues wherever they are.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar said that as future leaders, society will judge MTD graduates not only on their academic achievements but also in terms of noble values.

“As future leaders of the country, you should practice noble values ​​such as integrity, competence and courage. Successful leaders are not only measured in terms of academic achievements but also concern for social issues and commitment to improving the lives of the community,” he said.

He was speaking at the 2024 MTD Graduates’ Annual Parade which was attended by 436 students at the MTD Parade Ground, Sungai Besi Main Camp, here, today.

Also present were Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Navy chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Mohd Nizam also presented awards to outstanding students of the 2024 session.

The recipient of the Board of Governors Award was Ariff Fikry Aminuddin, the Director of Studies Award (Muhammad Faiz Hazimin Madin), the Commandant Award (Muhammad Adif Hakimi Abdul Razak) and the Minister of Defence Award (Myzan Haqiemy Muzainy).

Meanwhile, Myzan Haqiemy, 18, who was also the best overall student, said he wanted to continue his studies at Universiti Pertahanan National Malaysia (UPNM) to realise his ambition of becoming the commander of the Armed Forces in the future.

“I am grateful to my parents and teachers who helped me alot to obtained 9A in the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) trial examination,“ he said.

He also said that apart from academics, he was also active in rugby and was entrusted with the position of platoon leader by the trainer at MTD.