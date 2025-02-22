Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin dies

GEORGE TOWN: Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin died today after collapsing following a friendly football match at Bandaraya Stadium here. He was 59.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said Ishsam collapsed and became unresponsive after shaking hands with other players during the Chief Minister of Penang’s Four-Cornered Football Championship at the stadium.

He said emergency aid was administered on the field before Ishsam was rushed to Penang Hospital (HPP) at 5.40 pm.

“He was pronounced dead at the HPP Emergency Department at 6.28 pm,“ he said in a statement.

Abdul Rozak added that Ishsam’s remains were sent to the HPP Forensic Medicine Department for a post-mortem.

It is understood that Ishsam was a former national and Perak football player in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Tapah UMNO chief won the Ayer Kuning state seat with a majority of 2,213 votes during the 15th General Election.