RAMALLAH: The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep concern over the continued Israeli aggression against cities in the West Bank, particularly in the north, for the second consecutive month, according to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

During a press conference, Stephane Dujarric, the official spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, stated that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in the occupied West Bank.

He emphasised that the UN remains concerned about the ongoing operations launched by Israeli forces in the northern part of the West Bank and noted that Israel is carrying out its longest attacks since the early 2000s.

He pointed out that “attacks by Israeli settlers who usurp Palestinian lands are still ongoing.”

The UN spokesman also revealed that an average of 5 “violent attacks by colonists” were documented daily in the West Bank during the last week.

He affirmed that these attacks “caused damage to Palestinian property, and settlers cut agricultural water pipes, which negatively affected the livelihoods of dozens of Palestinian farmers.”

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has documented the displacement of approximately 2,300 Palestinians, including 1,100 children, across the West Bank since last year as a result of settler attacks and restrictions imposed by Israel,“ Dujarric added.