Anwar vows to intensify hardocre poverty eradication efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed that efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty will be intensified and pursued more aggressively nationwide.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said this was because the government wanted to see more people break free from the shackles of poverty and enjoy a better, dignified, and prosperous life.

“Poverty is not merely an economic issue but also a matter of dignity and social justice. That is why, from the very beginning, I have emphasised that the MADANI government will not stand idly by while the people continue to be burdened by poverty.

“With comprehensive policies and targeted assistance programmes, as well as integrated grassroots efforts, the government will continue to ensure that those in genuine need are helped and given opportunities to escape poverty,” he said.

As part of this effort, Anwar said his Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, delivered aid yesterday to families in need in three state constituencies under the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency, namely Seberang Jaya, Penanti, and Permatang Pasir.

“Alhamdulillah, 221 families have successfully been lifted out of hardcore poverty. This is not just a number but tangible proof that the MADANI Government’s efforts to assist those in need are bearing fruit,” he said.

Elaborating further, Anwar stressed that the initiative was not merely about providing temporary assistance but ensuring that every family had the opportunity to become self-reliant, secure better employment, and ultimately improve their standard of living.

As such, he urged all parties, including the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and concerned individuals, to join hands in this noble endeavour, as a strong spirit of solidarity would enable Malaysia to become a more just and prosperous nation for all.