INANAM: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has denied the allegation that the MADANI Government had abolished gas cylinder subsidies for food outlets using more than 42 kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Clarifying the matter, Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said premises wishing to use more than 42kg of LPG must apply for a Controlled Goods Permit under the regulations of the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Act 2021, which has been in effect since Oct 15, 2021.

Armizan stressed that any party who does not store or use LPG beyond the specified limit are not required to obtain the permit.

“Remember that the LPG subsidy amounted to RM3.4 billion last year. This subsidy is meant for public use, not business or commercial. If there are specific cases where businesses require more than 42kg of LPG, please notify me.

“We can verify whether these business premises sell items and services directly to the people at reasonable prices, especially if the cost of living is used to justify getting subsidies for their business operations.

“I don’t think many eateries, let alone food stalls or burger stands, need to store or use LPG cylinders exceeding 42 kg at any one time unless they are large-scale business premises,“ he told reporters after launching the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for Kaamatan and Gawai Festivals at Pisompuruan Hall, Kampung Kobuni, here, today.

Armizan said such allegations confuse the public, stressing that the issue is not a new policy or regulation under the MADANI Government but has been in effect since 2021 under the previous administration.

“They are playing on the sentiment that costs are being passed on to the public, but the LPG subsidy comes from the people’s money — public funds, including taxpayers’ money. It is preposterous for the public to bear all business costs, including those of large-scale enterprises,“ he added.