Army ready to boost personnel for flood rescue operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The army is prepared to increase the deployment of officers and personnel for flood rescue operations should the situation in several states worsen due to the ongoing Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said 192 officers and 3,552 personnel are on standby under Op Murni to assist other agencies coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

He said all the personnel are equipped with various tools and equipment, including trucks, combat boats, and other rescue gear, ready to be mobilised at any time to assist in flood rescue efforts.

“The army adheres to the principle of being first on site. As early as October, we issued initial directives to activate all formations to prepare their personnel and equipment while identifying flood hotspot areas.

“To date, we have deployed 31 officers and 350 personnel, along with 17 one-tonne trucks, 16 three-tonne trucks and 15 boats in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which have been severely affected by floods,” he said during a press conference following a promotion ceremony for a soldier who saved four teenagers from almost drowning in Puncak Alam on Nov 24. The event took place at Wisma Pertahanan today.