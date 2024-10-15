Floods: Machinery of NADMA, relevant agencies mobilised to flood-hit areas

KUALA LUMPUR: All machinery of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and other enforcement agencies, from the central to the district level, have been mobilised to flood-hit areas to assist in the evacuation of victims to temporary relief centres (PPS).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said coordination between NADMA and the agencies was carried out immediately, taking into account the expected Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, which is occurring earlier than usual, between late October and early November, due to climate change.

“Even though I am currently in Manila, I continue to closely monitor all officers involved to ensure that no victim is left behind and unattended.

“I also hope the flood victims would take heed all instructions issued by NADMA and other enforcement agencies,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, is currently in the Philippines for a three-day official visit and to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 10th Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

While in Manila, the deputy prime minister also paid a courtesy call on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and Vice President, Sara Duterte.

Ahmad Zahid who is also chairman of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, is also expected to meet the TVET stakeholders in the Philippines to discuss possible cooperation, especially in the areas of skills development.

As of 4 pm today, over 4,000 flood victims have been evacuated to relief centres in six states, namely Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Kedah, Melaka and Johor.

In the capital, the continuous heavy downpour since early morning today had also caused several areas to be inundated by flash floods, especially in Jalan Pantai Baharu, Jalan Parlimen (Dato’ Onn roundabout) and Jalan Kinabalu, apart from a landslide in Taman Melawati.