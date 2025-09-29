Army veterans as MRSM wardens pilot project may go nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A pilot project appointing Malaysian Armed Forces veterans as wardens at two Maktab Rendah Sains MARA campuses could be expanded nationwide pending positive results from its six-month evaluation.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said researchers from Universiti Putra Malaysia are currently assessing the project’s effectiveness with findings to be presented in a full report.

He stated that if the independent evaluation shows promising outcomes he will prepare a proposal for the Deputy Prime Minister before presenting it to the Cabinet.

The initiative launched in August is being piloted at MRSM Besut and MRSM Balik Pulau.

Asyraf said the programme aims not only to address bullying but also to ease teachers’ workload noting that educators should not be burdened with warden duties outside academic hours.

He emphasised that teachers cannot be expected to monitor students round-the-clock as misconduct often happens outside class time.

Also present at the session were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki.

Asyraf also announced that MARA is developing a dedicated e-complaint portal to enable students to report bullying incidents directly.

He clarified that while the public can use the platform for feedback formal complaints will be handled confidentially with whistleblower protection in place as part of the process. – Bernama